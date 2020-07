Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law has established a new day in Russia’s combat glory: October 9 as the Day of the Defeat of Nazi troops by Soviet forces in the Battle for the Caucasus (1943).

The institution of a new day in Russia’s combat glory is aimed at perpetuating the memory of this historical event and will promote friendly relations between the people of the Caucasus.

