Greetings on 100th anniversary of Fyodor Tyutchev Muranovo Museum Estate

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This beautiful place in Moscow Region is the centre of attraction for followers of the brilliant Russian poets Yevgeny Boratynsky and Fyodor Tyutchev, as well as for all those who love Russian history and are proud of our invaluable cultural and spiritual heritage.

I would like to note that many generations of your predecessors worked painstakingly for many years to complete a huge scientific, research and restoration project aimed at creating the museum’s collection, replenishing the book and art collections of Muranovo and preserving the unique architectural and park complex of the estate.

It is highly commendable that you respect the museum’s traditions, implement successful educational, awareness and exhibition projects and do your best to make the museum’s exposition interesting and educational for visitors of all age groups.”

The Muranovo literary museum estate is a unique example of the 19th century culture of Russian nobility. It is located in Moscow Region and associated with Russian poets Yevgeny Boratynsky (1800–1844) and Fyodor Tyutchev (1803–1873).

