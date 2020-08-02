Greetings on Airborne Forces’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightfully proud of the glorious history of the legendary ‘winged infantry’ and the names of its founding fathers. You are modeling yourself on your predecessors and senior comrades, who have invariably handled the missions assigned to them with honour and demonstrated top-level training, fortitude and mutual assistance during special operations and peacekeeping missions. Of course, in this year of the 75th anniversary of Victory, special words of gratitude go to the paratrooper heroes, Great Patriotic War veterans.

Importantly, the current generation of soldiers and officers carries on with dignity the established military and patriotic traditions, holds sacred the laws of military brotherhood, and shows impeccable skills and loyalty to the Oath and the Fatherland in the most challenging emergency situations.

I am convinced that you will never fail us and will firmly stand guard over the interests of the Motherland, and make a significant contribution to the Russian Armed Forces and to strengthening the country’s defence capability and national security.”

MIL OSI