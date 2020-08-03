Bank of Russia University accomplishes its pilot project in market players’ professional training

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

31 July 2020

A pilot project to promote professional development of market players — a series of lectures in data collection and processing technologies, housed by Tver State Technical University, was undertaken in full-time and online mode. The six months’ course was attended by over 350 students, industry university instructors and financial experts. Moving forward, the Bank of Russia is planning to hold similar series of lectures in financial market subjects in other regions.

‘This lecture course was mainly focused on the objective of enhancing professional development of financial market experts and Bank of Russia employees — whose jobs are related to financial reporting collection and processing, as well as students. The new knowledge and skills, together with a Bank of Russia certificate may well become a competitive advantage of job seekers. There are plans to launch in the autumn a similar course of lectures in IT, in Ryazan. We see live interest from other regions, too, given that demand is indeed high for professional knowledge’, said BoR University Director Andrey Afonin.

The lecture course included the following topical units: data management in banking and finance, regulatory and supervision technologies of today (RegTech/SupTech), credit (social) ratings and credit history bureau practices, innovative financial technologies and cybersecurity trends in the financial market.

The choice of Tver as the venue for the course was no coincidence. The city is home to the BoR Reports Processing Centre operating since 2017. The centre is a facility to collect and process reporting of all credit and non-bank financial institutions nationwide.

