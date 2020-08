Risk parameters change on Derivatives market, FX and precious metals market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters

on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on August 3, 2020:

№

Underlying

Futures contract

Current market risk rates

New Market risk rates

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

GOLD

on Gold

6%

9%

14%

10%

13%

18%

2

SILV

on Silver

10%

15%

23%

16%

21%

29%

3

GLD

Deliverable futures contract on gold

8%

14%

21%

12%

18%

25%

4

SLV

Deliverable futures contract on silver

12%

18%

25%

18%

24%

31%

on FX market starting from August 4, 2020:

№

Underlying

Description

Current market risk rates

New market risk rates

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

GLD

Gold

8%

14%

21%

12%

18%

25%

2

SLV

Silver

12%

18%

25%

18%

24%

31%

MIL OSI