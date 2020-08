Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to President of the Republic of Lebanon Michel Aoun in connection with the loss of human life and large-scale destruction caused by an explosion in the port of Beirut.

“We in Russia share the grief of the Lebanese people. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” the President of Russia noted.

