Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in July 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for July 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In July 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 9.6% to reach RUB 79.1 trln. The average daily trading volume increased by 14.6% to RUB 3.1 trillion.

Volumes grew across almost all markets, led by the Derivatives Market (+36.6%), Equity Market (+28.2%), Money Market (+27.9%), spot FX Market (+23.7%), Bond Market (+17.4%) and Standardized OTC Derivatives Market (+8.6%).

The number of trading days in July 2020 was 22 (versus 23 in July 2019).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in July 2020 rose by 21.9% to RUB 3,513.9 bln (July 2019: RUB 2,881.8 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 28.2% to RUB 1,548.3 bln (July 2019: RUB 1,207.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 70.4 bln (July 2019: RUB 52.5 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds rose by 17.4% to RUB 1,965.6 bln (July 2019: RUB 1,674.5 bln). ADTV was RUB 89.3 bln (July 2019: RUB 72.8 bln).

Eighty-seven new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,685.7 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 523.8 bln) were placed in July 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 36.6% to RUB 8.9 trln (July 2019: RUB 6.5 trln) or 140.6 mln contracts (July 2019: 120.5 mln), of which 137.2 mln contracts were futures and 3.5 mln contracts were options. ADTV added 42.8% and reached RUB 406.4 bln (July 2019: RUB 284.5 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 650.0 bln (July 2019: RUB 609.8 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes added 8.6% and reached RUB 33.6 bln (July 2019: RUB 30.9 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 27.5 trln (July 2019: RUB 29.6 trln), with spot trades growing by 23.7% to RUB 7.0 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.5 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,250.5 bln (USD 17.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,287.0 bln (USD 20.4 bln) in July 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 27.9% to RUB 38.5 trln (July 2019: RUB 30.1 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,751.3 bln (July 2019: RUB 1,309.5 bln). The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 21.1% to RUB 21.5 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 23.0% to RUB 7.2 trln.



MIL OSI