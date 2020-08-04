Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January-July 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.1189

2.3525

3.4265

February

2.1916

2.3905

3.4307

January – February

2.1550

2.3714

3.4286

March

2.4023

2.6595

3.2659

January – March

2.2344

2.4638

3.3735

April

2.5069

2.7262

3.3204

January – April

2.2997

2.5269

3.3601

May

2.4271

2.6410

3.3321

January – May

2.3246

2.5493

3.3545

June

2.3835

2.6824

3.4412

April – June

2.4387

2.6830

3.3641

January – June

2.3343

2.5711

3.3688

July

2.4127

2.7592

3.3813

January – July

2.3454

2.5971

3.3706

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.1173

2.3532

3.4254

February

2.1905

2.3899

3.4273

January – February

2.1527

2.3709

3.4264

March

2.4070

2.6617

3.2716

January – March

2.2393

2.4700

3.3737

April

2.4975

2.7115

3.3202

January – April

2.3033

2.5299

3.3604

May

2.4252

2.6407

3.3353

January – May

2.3282

2.5525

3.3553

June

2.3825

2.6826

3.4404

April – June

2.4349

2.6779

3.3650

January – June

2.3371

2.5739

3.3693

July

2.4124

2.7546

3.3837

January – July

2.3481

2.6002

3.3714

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

