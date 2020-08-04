Restructuring loans to individuals and companies: Bank of Russia statistics

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

3 August 2020

The second half of July saw a sustained trend towards reduction in the number of individuals’ applications for loan restructuring, whereas the number of such applications submitted by small and medium-sized enterprises was almost the same. Between 20 March and 29 July 2020 banks satisfied a total of 61.7% of applications for loan restructuring from 2.4 million individual borrowers. Small and medium-sized enterprises secured 73.6% approvals of applications. Detailed statistics are available in the information bulletin ’Restructuring loans to individuals and companies’.

