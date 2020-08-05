Interview to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko gave an interview to well-known Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

The interview lasted about two and a half hours. It touched on the Belarusian leader’s relations with former and current heads of other countries, the situation in the region, including the conflict in Ukraine, foreign policy and also the development of Belarus, and the ongoing election campaign. The president spoke about Belarus’ pandemic response, gave candid answers to many personal questions, including the relationship in the family, and shared some memories from his childhood.

The Belarusian president talked about the essence of his domestic and foreign policy. “If it is about the country, if I see that something is unfair, I cannot stand it. Justice is at the core of everything I am trying to do, of every policy I am pursuing. Justice is the cornerstone of everything,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that laws are a good thing, but you cannot formalize everything. “Justice is all important. If I see that someone is trying to treat my people, my nation, Belarus unfairly I cannot tolerate it,” the Belarusian leader said.

