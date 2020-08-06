Greetings on Day of Railway Troops of Belarus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the personnel and veterans of the transport troops on a professional holiday – the Day of the Railway Troops of Belarus.“In our country, the glorious history of the transport troops goes back almost 150 years and is full of battles, feats, selfless service to the Motherland in wartime and peacetime,” the message reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the contribution of the railway troops to the victory in the Great Patriotic War was a special heroic page. No less important was the participation of the railway troops in the restoration of the country’s transport infrastructure during the postwar period and the construction of new facilities in sovereign Belarus.“Today we remember with gratitude the veterans who have passed on to their descendants the best traditions of true patriotism, military honor, and loyalty to the oath. I am convinced that the current generation of the transport troops servicemen continues to serve the country with dignity, supporting the defense capability of the Armed Forces and ensuring national security of the state,” the president stressed.

MIL OSI