Meeting of State Council Working Group on Culture

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Aide to the President, State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov Azarov DmitryGovernor of Samara Region chaired a meeting of the State Council Working Group on Culture via videoconference.

The meeting participants included Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture , deputy heads of the Russian regions in charge of culture and representatives of involved federal executive bodies and the cultural community.

In his remarks, Head of the State Council Working Group on Culture, Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov noted that the national development goals outlined in the respective Presidential Executive Order are aimed at creating conditions for the self-actualisation and development of young talents, and at cultivating harmoniously developed and socially responsible personalities based on the spiritual, moral and cultural values and customs of the peoples living in our multi-ethnic country.

Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova informed the working group participants of adjustments to the Culture national project planned by the Ministry in order to bring it in compliance with the national goals set by the President.

Representatives of regions offered specific proposals regarding the Culture national project.

Additionally, the meeting participants discussed proposals on reviewing assessment criteria for the performance of heads of regions and the regional teams responsible for cultural issues, as well as suggestions on creating a criterion that would reflect the regions’ progress in achieving the national goal of creating opportunities for self-actualisation and talent development.

All the proposals prepared by the working group will be analysed and thoroughly reviewed in cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko Chernyshenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister , who supervises the Culture national project, and presented to the President by October 30, 2020.

MIL OSI