President of the Republic of Poland / News / President Andrzej Duda sworn in for second term

President Andrzej Duda took the oath of office before the National Assembly on Thursday morning and started his second term.

“All power in civil society [should be] derived from the will of the nation – our great predecessors wrote down these extremely important words in the May 3rd Constitution. They have proved to be very actual over the recent days, weeks, and today. Power comes from the will of the nation, and the nation has expressed its will in the election. The Polish people have the right to decide who is to be their president, their head of state, and they have made their decision,” Andrzej Duda stated in his address.

The president underlined that “today, democracy in Poland is stronger than ever.” “Citizens know that Poland’s most important affairs and its future depend on their votes. This is a great thing and a huge success of all of us,” the president said. Duda admitted that the recent presidential election was difficult due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of its date.

“But the most important thing is that we managed to hold the election in a democratic, just and very efficient way, and that the Polish people could use their right to vote,” he stated.

President Duda was reelected for a five-year term of office on July 12 with 51.03 percent of the vote. Rafal Trzaskowski, his contender and a Civic Coalition (KO) candidate, received 48.97 percent.

