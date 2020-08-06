Sectoral financial flows: deferred demand effect runs out

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

6 August 2020

News

Flash data on movements in sectoral financial flows continue to point to stabilisation in economic activity at lower levels. The ongoing recovery is patchy and unsteady: in the last week of July, a number of sectors reported a certain deterioration in flows, which may come as a result of the deferred demand effect having become exhausted, as well as impactful secondary effects of restrictive measures. Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

