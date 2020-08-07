On August 1, 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.9 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of August 1, 2020, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD8,857.5 million in the equivalent.

In July 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD61.8 million (by 0.7%) after a growth in June by USD916.4 million (by 11.63%).

The growth in the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in July was mainly due to the increase in the cost of monetary gold, as well as the receipt of foreign currency to the budget.

In July 2020, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus fulfilled foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD422 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2021 should be at least USD7.3 billion.

MIL OSI