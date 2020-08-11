Greetings on opening of nationwide forum The Nation’s Health as the Foundation for a Flourishing Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is important that today, when the world is faced with new global challenges, you have organised such a large-scale and high-profile event bringing together prominent scientists, doctors, experts, representatives of public and non-profit organisations and businesses.

At the plenary session, during group discussions and roundtables, you will explore important current issues related to optimising the work of medical facilities in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, preventing infectious and non-infectious diseases, and more effective and efficient interagency cooperation at the federal and regional levels in this vital area. The Health for All exhibition will become a great asset for medical workers, as it is aimed at demonstrating to the visitors the most recent achievements of domestic science and best practices in organising healthcare services.”

The interdisciplinary forum The Nation’s Health as the Foundation for a Flourishing Russia will be held in Moscow on August 11–13, 2020. It is organised annually by the Nation’s Health League nationwide public association and the Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation.

