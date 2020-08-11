Meeting to discuss Belarus’ food industry

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted a meeting on 11 August to discuss issues related to the development of the country’s food industry.

Attending the event were representatives of the government, the Belarus President Administration, heads of companies of food and processing industries, Belarusian state food industry concern Belgospishcheprom, the Belarusian Union of Consumer Societies Belkoopsoyuz, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade.

According to the head of state, the meeting took place for the first time after the appointment of several managers in the above-mentioned industrial sectors in December 2019. Then, they were given concrete instructions. “You had time to study the sectors in detail and see what are the successes and problems. I would like to hear your opinion on the development prospects. What problems in the food and processing industries do you see? How do you deal with them and do you need help from the government and the President?” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state also stated that the export development was one of the most important issues under the discussion at the meeting. “Our companies have been working in the difficult conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite all this, we managed to maintain jobs and export potential. The processing system should not have any problems due to the coronavirus. You have enough raw materials. Farmers keep working. There is meat, sugar, other products. There is consumption. All the countries closed and stopped their economies. We continue working. We need to sell. Markets are open,” the head of state stressed. The President was updated that there are no problems with the sales. “The most important issue is to increase the export. How are you working in this direction? What about the supplies to China?” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed to a good yield of grain, vegetables and fruit this year. “Absolutely everything should be processed. There should not be any losses,” the President emphasized. He noted that households also have a good harvest. “This is an extra income for them. If we want people to grow agricultural products on their subsidiary plots, we should buy these products from them. The products they grow in excess should be bought from them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko concluded.

The head of state also asked those present at the meeting about the processing of colza, its prices and markets for it.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the activity of a number of companies. The President recalled that state support had been provided to sugar processing companies and confectioneries. Personnel changes have been made. The Minsk Kristall Holding Company has been set up. “How are the previously set goals fulfilled? What is done to find new markets?” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The situation with the personnel in the above-mentioned sectors was also discussed.

