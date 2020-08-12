Meeting of State Council Working Group on Communications, Telecommunications and Digital Economy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev Shadayev MaksutMinister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media , heads of Russian regions and representatives of regional executive authorities.

Head of the State Council Working Group on Communications, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region noted in his speech that the national development goals envisaged in the Presidential Executive Order were aimed at creating conditions for the breakthrough development of the Russian Federation and improving the life of its citizens. A digital transformation was among these goals. The governor elaborated on the problems the regions had to face when implementing the Russian Federation Digital Economy national programme.

Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev spoke of the proposed adjustments to the Russian Digital Economy national programme in order to align it with the national goals set by the President.

State Council members, heads of the Russian regions voiced proposals on how to change the mechanisms for implementing the national programme.

The proposals developed by the State Council Working Group will be analysed and reviewed with the superviser of the Russian Digital Economy national programme and reported to the President by October 30, 2020.

