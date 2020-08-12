The President was updated on the work of the Russian Emergencies Ministry group in Lebanon

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief updated Vladimir Putin on the relief work carried out in Lebanon following the powerful blast that took place in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. In particular, he spoke about the search-and-rescue operation and the medical aid provided to hundreds of injured people, as well as the work to counter the coronavirus infection done by Rospotrebnadzor specialists that are part of the group.

The Minister reported that the Emergencies Ministry group had finished its work and would gradually be withdrawn from Lebanon.

