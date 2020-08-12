The refinancing rate remains at the level of 7.75% per annum (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The refinancing rate and interest rates on operations designed to regulate liquidity of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus remain at the current level.

The relevant decisions were taken by the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus following the meeting on monetary policy on August 12, 2020.

The statement of the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus based on the results of the meeting will be published on the website of the National Bank at 3:00 pm (UTC+3).

According to the decision of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the issue on the refinancing rate will be considered on the additional meeting on monetary policy on October 14, 2020.

