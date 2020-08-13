Bank of Russia releases mobile application called ‘BoR Online’

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

13 August 2020

News

The new app provides users with the opportunity to communicate with the regulator about financial products and services and receive quick answers to the most common questions. Users will also be able to check information about a financial institution, find out what services it provides and locate its nearest office on the map.

Moreover, it is possible to leave feedback on the quality of services provided by banks and other financial institutions in the ‘Evaluate services’ section. The regulator will take the feedback into account during further interactions with financial institutions.

It is also planned that the ‘BoR Online’ app will offer useful articles on financial topics.

‘This is a new format and new experience for the Bank of Russia,’ says Mikhail Mamuta, Head of the Service for Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion of the Bank of Russia. ‘We are trying to use modern ways of interaction with financial consumers to make access to the necessary information and services as fast and convenient as possible. We are also expecting feedback to refine the application in accordance with the expectations and reviews of its users’.

The mobile application ‘BoR Online’ is available in the App Store and Google Play.

MIL OSI