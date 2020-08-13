Meeting with Inter RAO CEO Boris Kovalchuk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr Kovalchuk. Inter RAO UES has become one of the biggest companies in the country. You are the fourth largest electricity generator in Russia, the fourth largest thermal power generator. You also implement engineering projects very actively. Since 2018, you have launched over six gigawatt of power-generation facilities, and these are very good indicators. To the best of my knowledge, your 2019 profits exceeded 900 billion rubles.

Inter RAO CEO Boris Kovalchuk: Over one trillion.

Vladimir Putin: Let’s discuss all these aspects now that Inter RAO UES is the only company exporting electric power abroad, and, if necessary, buying this electric power abroad.

Go ahead, please.

Boris Kovalchuk: Mr President, Inter RAO Group is the largest Russian electric power generator in terms of capitalisation. Our company’s value exceeds 600 billion rubles. For comparison, the company’s 2014 capitalisation was only 74 billion rubles. In March 2020, prior to the economic impacts of the pandemic, the company was worth over 650 billion rubles on the Moscow Exchange. In the past six years, the Group’s capitalisation soared more than eight times over.

We operate in 15 countries. The company is represented in over 30 Russian regions. Its rated capacity is 32,000 megawatt, it generates 133 billion kilowatt/hours of electric power and sells about 200 billion kilowatt/hours on the retail market. This year, the company posted the best export result since 2011, over 19 billion kilowatt/hours.

You have noted absolutely correctly that we are rated fourth in terms of electric and thermal power generation volumes, third in terms of our rated capacity and first in terms of retail business. We are also the only export-import operator.

The Group ranks among Russia’s 15 largest holding companies. As I have said, our profits exceeded one trillion rubles for the first time in 2019.

Mr President, in 2009 you made a decision to consolidate a number of assets within Inter RAO. If you allow me, I will report on how the company has changed over these ten years.

Vladimir Putin: We will talk about this.

Also, I would like to hear about the progress on new generating capacity. You are working on four of them now, right?

Boris Kovalchuk: We are working on a substantial number of units, including as part of the modernisation programme that you have approved.

Let me brief you on the numbers. Revenue increased from 68 billion rubles in 2009 to 1,03 trillion in 2019, which means a 15-fold surge. EBITDA was up from 11 billion to 141 billion, or 12.7-fold. Taxes paid rose from 2 billion to 66 billion a year, or more than 30-fold. In 2009 we reported 12 billion rubles in losses, and in 2019 we posted a profit of 82 billion rubles.

Over these 10 years, we invested 539 billion rubles in Russian power generation. You were right to mention the multiple facilities that were launched in the Russian Federation. To be more precise, they have an aggregate capacity of 7,300 megawatt. This led to the decline in the amount of fuel used per kilowatt-hour to 295 grams. This is the best result for all Russian thermal power generating companies.

Moreover, we undertook additional obligations regarding 6,700 megawatt of capacity under the modernisation programme you approved in 2018, which amounts to 40 percent of Russia’s overall power output.

Vladimir Putin: As far as I know, 6.1 gigawatt have been launched since 2018. Is this so?

Boris Kovalchuk: We have also factored in your instructions regarding the Kaliningrad Region, and added them to this total, since we worked on this project as well.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, I remember that we both attended the opening of the power plants there.

Boris Kovalchuk: Yes, and thank you very much for being there.

Let me give you a brief progress report. Inter RAO received about 40 percent of the overall power output. It is important to note here that the tenders held as part of the programme you had approved helped reduce the cost of a kilowatt for our consumers, while construction costs dropped by almost three times compared to the ceiling CAPEX figures. This has enabled us to use these funds, adjusted for inflation, to upgrade and build more generating units.

To be continued.

MIL OSI