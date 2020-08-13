Sectoral financial flows: economic activity improves in early August

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Flash data on changes in sectoral financial flows suggest the emergence of improvements in economic activity in early August. Behind this trend is growing consumer demand and the onset of rising external demand for several industries’ products. Increasingly more industries show a normalisation in business activity as restrictions are lifted or eased. However, volatility in payment changes persists, with lack of stability in their movements across some major sectors acting as a constraint on economic recovery. Further details are available in в new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

