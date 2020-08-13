Session to discuss topical issues

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

12 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting to discuss topical issues on 12 August.

“Before the election we agreed that we would meet a few days after the election campaign to discuss topical issues. It is clear that the priority tasks for the government bodies, in particular, for the Security Council (perhaps, especially for this agency) are to ensure security of our people, to protect the constitutional order, and to guarantee the normal operation of state administration bodies,” the head of state said.

He stressed that the economy remains a priority. “Therefore, the government needs to take all necessary additional measures, if needed, to ensure the smooth operation of the economy,” the President said.

“All people who want to work should have jobs and salaries. There should be job opportunities for those currently unemployed,” the Belarusian leader stressed. “The backbone of these so-called protests are people with the criminal past and currently unemployed people. Without jobs they just keep wandering around the city. Therefore, I strongly ask everybody to find a job.”

“I also want to warn some of our, mildly speaking, ‘bohemian’ citizens: fake employment certificates will not do. Everything should be done in an honest and decent manner,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He urged law enforcement bodies and public authorities to ensure the fulfillment of these instructions.

The participants of the meeting also discussed ideology, personnel policy, and work of mass media.

