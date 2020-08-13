Solidarity to Belarus from Armenian Civil Society

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99008 2020 2020-08-13T10:44:18+0300 2020-08-13T10:44:18+0300 2020-08-13T10:44:19+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/barykady-minsk-1.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

We, the undersigned civil society members of Armenia strongly believe that Belarusian citizens should be free to exercise their rights:

to change their government through free and democratic elections based on OSCE standards

to protest freely and peacefully against violations of their electoral and human rights and for their protection

to not be subjected to violence, arbitrary arrest, or detention

to have full access to information and media

We condemn the pre-election persecutions of political opponents and their supporters; violations during early voting and election day as reported by citizen observers, including arbitrary detention of observers and obstruction of their work; falsification of results; the post-election arrests, as well as disproportionate and unjustified use of force by the police that cost at least one life and left several people injured.

Armenia’s democracy and development were brutally suspended with several rigged elections. A similar violation of the people’s vote in 2008 and violent suppression of public discontent resulted in massive state capture, escalated impunity, corruption, and systemic abuse of human rights. Only through a revolution in 2018, were the Armenian people able to restore justice, yet even until today, two years after we are struggling with the remnants of that violence and corruption․

Hence, in full solidarity with the Belarusian people, we commend their strong will, resilience, and readiness to stand up for their legitimate right to elect their own government, to restore their dignity, rights, and justice.

We call upon the acting President of Belarus:

to ensure an independent recount of votes and audit of the electoral process

to stop persecution of political opposition and peaceful protesters immediately

to release all political prisoners

Signed by:

Analytical Centre for Globalization and Regional Cooperation NGOHelsinki Citizens Assembly-VanadzorOpen Society Foundations-ArmeniaAsparez Club of JournalistsTransparency International Anti-Corruption CenterPublic Journalism ClubPeace Dialogue NGOUnion of Informed CitizensNon-discrimination and Equality CoalitionProtection of Rights without Borders NGOLaw Development and Protection FoundationCentre for Community Mobilization and Support NGOVeles Human Rights NGO

MIL OSI