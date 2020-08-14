Belarus President’s fund to finance holidays of Egyptian children in Zubryonok

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 August 2020

Head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an executive order to allocate funds from the Belarus president’s reserve fund to finance the holidays of 18 children from Egypt in the Zubryonok National Children’s Educational and Health Center in August 2020.

The program of the holidays includes health treatment and spa services in Zubryonok, sightseeing and cultural events in Minsk and the regions.

Hosing children from Egypt will contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian and educational areas, popularization of the history and culture of Belarus, and strengthening of the positive image of Belarus abroad.

