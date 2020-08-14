Broad Money Supply as of August 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2020

01/04/2020

01/06/2020

01/07/2020

01/08/2020

1. Cash in circulation – М0

3,708.3

3,535.5

3,955.9

4,113.7

4,192.7

2. Transferable deposits

6,566.6

5,342.1

5,880.3

6,473.3

6,243.8

2.1. Natural persons

3,030.5

2,647.6

3,338.1

3,376.2

3,370.7

2.2. Legal entities^

3,536.1

2,694.5

2,542.2

3,097.1

2,873.1

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,274.9

8,877.5

9,836.2

10,587.0

10,436.5

3. Other deposits

9,878.0

9,426.1

9,347.0

9,683.6

9,105.9

3.1. Natural persons

5,131.4

5,103.2

5,037.9

5,032.2

4,924.1

3.2. Legal entities^

4,746.7

4,322.9

4,309.1

4,651.3

4,181.8

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

20,152.9

18,303.7

19,183.2

20,270.5

19,542.4

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,370.4

1,510.3

1,556.0

1,496.9

1,431.7

Ruble money supply – M2*

21,523.3

19,813.9

20,739.1

21,767.4

20,974.2

5. Deposits in foreign currency

25,336.8

31,216.8

28,161.7

27,642.8

28,930.6

5.1. Transferable deposits

7,429.5

9,825.8

8,898.9

8,662.7

9,129.9

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,780.4

3,702.8

3,627.5

3,653.1

3,753.1

5.1.2. Legal entities^

4,649.1

6,123.1

5,271.4

5,009.6

5,376.9

5.2. Other deposits

17,907.3

21,391.0

19,262.8

18,980.1

19,800.6

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,076.7

15,697.2

13,921.8

13,529.9

13,565.6

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,830.7

5,693.7

5,341.0

5,450.1

6,235.1

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,541.1

1,496.6

1,345.3

1,317.6

1,170.2

7. Precious metals deposits

108.5

102.8

98.3

98.4

111.9

Broad money – M3

48,509.7

52,630.1

50,344.4

50,826.2

51,186.8

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

12,044.5

11,995.8

11,667.4

11,514.0

11,863.6

Natural persons

7,538.1

7,454.9

7,270.7

7,157.2

7,101.9

Legal entities^

4,506.4

4,540.9

4,396.7

4,356.8

4,761.7

1. Transferable deposits

3,531.8

3,775.8

3,686.8

3,608.3

3,743.9

1.1. Natural persons

1,321.7

1,422.9

1,502.9

1,521.6

1,539.0

1.2. Legal entities^

2,210.0

2,352.9

2,183.9

2,086.6

2,204.9

2. Other deposits

8,512.7

8,220.0

7,980.6

7,905.7

8,119.7

2.1. Natural persons

6,216.3

6,032.1

5,767.8

5,635.6

5,562.8

2.2. Legal entities^

2,296.4

2,188.0

2,212.8

2,270.1

2,556.8

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

732.6

575.1

557.4

548.8

479.9

Precious metals deposits, USD m

51.6

39.5

40.7

41.0

45.9

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

