Broad Money Supply as of August 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2020
01/04/2020
01/06/2020
01/07/2020
01/08/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
3,708.3
3,535.5
3,955.9
4,113.7
4,192.7
2. Transferable deposits
6,566.6
5,342.1
5,880.3
6,473.3
6,243.8
2.1. Natural persons
3,030.5
2,647.6
3,338.1
3,376.2
3,370.7
2.2. Legal entities^
3,536.1
2,694.5
2,542.2
3,097.1
2,873.1
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,274.9
8,877.5
9,836.2
10,587.0
10,436.5
3. Other deposits
9,878.0
9,426.1
9,347.0
9,683.6
9,105.9
3.1. Natural persons
5,131.4
5,103.2
5,037.9
5,032.2
4,924.1
3.2. Legal entities^
4,746.7
4,322.9
4,309.1
4,651.3
4,181.8
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
20,152.9
18,303.7
19,183.2
20,270.5
19,542.4
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,370.4
1,510.3
1,556.0
1,496.9
1,431.7
Ruble money supply – M2*
21,523.3
19,813.9
20,739.1
21,767.4
20,974.2
5. Deposits in foreign currency
25,336.8
31,216.8
28,161.7
27,642.8
28,930.6
5.1. Transferable deposits
7,429.5
9,825.8
8,898.9
8,662.7
9,129.9
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,780.4
3,702.8
3,627.5
3,653.1
3,753.1
5.1.2. Legal entities^
4,649.1
6,123.1
5,271.4
5,009.6
5,376.9
5.2. Other deposits
17,907.3
21,391.0
19,262.8
18,980.1
19,800.6
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,076.7
15,697.2
13,921.8
13,529.9
13,565.6
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,830.7
5,693.7
5,341.0
5,450.1
6,235.1
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,541.1
1,496.6
1,345.3
1,317.6
1,170.2
7. Precious metals deposits
108.5
102.8
98.3
98.4
111.9
Broad money – M3
48,509.7
52,630.1
50,344.4
50,826.2
51,186.8
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
12,044.5
11,995.8
11,667.4
11,514.0
11,863.6
Natural persons
7,538.1
7,454.9
7,270.7
7,157.2
7,101.9
Legal entities^
4,506.4
4,540.9
4,396.7
4,356.8
4,761.7
1. Transferable deposits
3,531.8
3,775.8
3,686.8
3,608.3
3,743.9
1.1. Natural persons
1,321.7
1,422.9
1,502.9
1,521.6
1,539.0
1.2. Legal entities^
2,210.0
2,352.9
2,183.9
2,086.6
2,204.9
2. Other deposits
8,512.7
8,220.0
7,980.6
7,905.7
8,119.7
2.1. Natural persons
6,216.3
6,032.1
5,767.8
5,635.6
5,562.8
2.2. Legal entities^
2,296.4
2,188.0
2,212.8
2,270.1
2,556.8
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
732.6
575.1
557.4
548.8
479.9
Precious metals deposits, USD m
51.6
39.5
40.7
41.0
45.9
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.