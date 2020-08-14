Information has been published on incomes, expenditures and assets of President, Presidential Executive Office staff, and their family members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Information on incomes, expenditures, assets and liabilities of the President, the Presidential Executive Office staff appointed to their posts by the President, the Security Council staff, and of their family members is published in accordance with Presidential Executive Orders No. 613 of July 8, 2013, Matters of Counteracting Corruption and No. 272 of April 17, 2020, On Providing Information on Incomes, Expenditures, Assets and Liabilities for the Reporting Period from January 1 through December 31, 2019.

MIL OSI