Meeting to discuss topical issues in housing construction

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 August 2020

Housing construction has always been a key priority of the state policy in the construction industry, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the meeting held on 14 August to discuss topical issues regarding the operation and efficiency of the construction industry.

At the beginning of the meeting the head of state said that the main objectives for the construction industry had been discussed at the nationwide conference on 23 November 2018. And the decisions which were had been made back then were included in Directive No. 8. “Today I want the minister to report on the industry’s development prospects. He is not a new person in the construction industry and has already seen it from the inside,” the president said addressing Architecture and Construction Minister Ruslan Parkhamovich.

Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned positive results in the industry in H1 2020 – there was a 6% increase over 2019. The head of state also asked about the year-end forecast, the state of affairs in the export of construction services and materials.

“Housing construction has always been a key priority of the state policy in the construction industry,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “What are regions doing to address the issue of waiting lists for families with many children? What measures are taken to develop the market of rented housing, to increase the share of housing which is erected using the funds of agencies and enterprises? What has been done to promote the construction of low-rise individual housing?”

The head of state also deemed it necessary to promote the use of electricity for heating in new houses, install electric cookers in such houses. By the way, these topics were discussed at the yesterday’s meeting to discuss topical issues of the fuel and energy complex. “There are good proposals to ramp up the consumption of electricity for housing,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The president also spoke about the large-scale modernization of construction enterprises and significant investments from the budget and banks. “We have recently taken additional measures to stabilize the operation of these enterprises. Were these tasks fulfilled? Arte there returns on investments?” the president wondered.

The participants of the meeting also discussed regulations in the construction industry. “I have said many times that there are too many regulations in the construction industry, and the norms and rules applied in designing, construction and commissioning are excessive. Some of them are obsolete and require serious amendments and optimization,” the head of state said. A decree which envisages the development of brand new technological legal acts – construction norms and regulations – was passed in June 2019. The head of state asked what else should be done in this field.

The meeting also focused on the state of affairs at glass factories, their performance and minimization of glassware export.

