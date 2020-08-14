Meeting with Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsybulsky

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President noted that the decelerating rate of housing construction was one of the most pressing challenges for Arkhangelsk Region. In response, Alexander Tsybulsky Tsybulsky AlexanderActing Governor of Arkhangelsk Region pointed to the coronavirus as one of the objective factors behind this trend. However, he promised to deliver on all the commitments to relocate people from dilapidated and sub-standard housing as part of the national project. Construction by private developers is another issue. To address this matter, the region has been allocating land plots and undertaking comprehensive development projects that include all the necessary social infrastructure.

Mr Tsybulsky, who was appointed Acting Governor in April 2020, highlighted another urgent housing issue that has not been dealt with before: more and more old wooden residential buildings in the region are sliding off their pile foundations and become unfit for living. When this happens, people have to be moved to temporary accommodation units that are already full. A surprise inspection of wooden housing showed that 121 buildings were at risk and could become unfit at any moment. Up to 10 apartment buildings would have to be built in order to resolve this problem, on top of the project to relocate people from dilapidated and sub-standard housing. This requires federal support, and the President promised to issue the relevant instructions.

Mr Tsybulsky went on to highlight the state of roads in Arkhangelsk Region. As much as 83.1 percent of regional roads and 96 percent of municipal roads currently fail to comply with the existing norms. The region received 1.5 billion rubles in additional funding this year for road repairs and upgrades. The corresponding contracts have been executed, and will be carried out by the end of September.

The Acting Governor singled out one sub-standard road that provides access to Onega, a priority socioeconomic development territory. The state of the road deters the investors who are otherwise ready to develop tourist and recreational infrastructure, as well as added-value timber processing. This road could also link Arkhangelsk Region to neighbouring regions and even to Finland. Mr Tsybulsky asked the President to instruct the Transport Ministry to allocate the necessary funding, since modernising this road would substantially improve the economic appeal of Arkhangelsk Region’s northwestern part. Vladimir Putin said that he would issue this instruction, leaving it to the region to work out all the details with the ministry.

To be continued.

MIL OSI