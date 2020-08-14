MOEX FX and Derivatives Markets to launch morning sessions

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In the first quarter of 2021, Moscow Exchange plans to start trading on the FX and Derivatives Markets at 7:00 am MSK. The precise date for the launch of the morning sessions will be announced in due course. When these sessions go live, MOEX will have trading hours on its FX and Derivatives Markets of nearly 17 hours per day. Currently, FX and derivatives trading lasts about 14 hours, from 10:00 am until 11:50 pm MSK.

The extended trading hours will open up new opportunities for participants and allow for more efficient operations for clients from the eastern regions of Russia. Morning sessions will also add liquidity from Asian markets. By introducing morning trades for FX instruments and derivatives, MOEX is in line with international trends: many global platforms that trade similar types of assets operate 24 hours a day, five days a week.

MIL OSI