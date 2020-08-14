Order of Mother conferred on 112 Belarusian women with many children

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 308 to present the Order of Mother.

The award for giving birth to and raising five and more children has been bestowed upon women from all walks of life, including employees of manufacturing enterprises, the agricultural sector, trade and communications, education, healthcare, social services, and culture as well as homemakers.

Among them are kindergarten teacher from the village of Sadovy, Pinsk District, Galina Bozhko; accountant of the peat-making plant in Stolin District Inna Dmitrushko; worker of the folk art museum Bezderzhsky Fartushok Galina Zinovich; animal breeder of the Slonim-based agricultural enterprise Pobeditel Oksana Ivanovich; telecom operator of the Glusk post service department Natalya Martinovich; worker of Mogilevtransmash Tatyana Skusova; worker of Horizont Company Yekaterina Korzun, choir artist of the Grigory Shirma Belarusian State Academic Chapel Choir Natalya Novosad.

The Order of Mother has been conferred on 112 women from Brest Oblast, Grodno Oblast, Mogilev Oblast and the city of Minsk.

