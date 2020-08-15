Greetings to participants in Russian Presidential Canoeing Cup International Competitions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This traditional presidential regatta has always been an important and highly anticipated event for fans of this thrilling sport. It is good that the event is once again bringing together strong and talented athletes from various countries at Moscow’s Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, where they will demonstrate their skills, teamwork, stamina and will.

I am confident that the event participants and guests will enjoy a true festival of sports and impressive victories and triumphs. And, of course, the tournament’s traditional exciting and eventful entertainment programme will be of particular interest to the spectators.”

This year’s Russian Presidential Canoeing Cup International Competitions are taking place in Moscow on August 15–16.

