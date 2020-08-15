New defence pact stands for higher level of cooperation with US

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The Aug. 15 signing of the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between Poland and the United States takes the two countries to the next stage of reinforced military cooperation, President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday.

The deal was signed by Mike Pompeo and Mariusz Blaszczak on Saturday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw in the presence of President Andrzej Duda.

“Not only will there be more US soldiers, not only will there be more American infrastructure in our country, but also the guarantee that our soldiers will stand shoulder to shoulder in case of any threat, be it to Poland or the US,” Andrzej Duda said.

In his opinion, this means “a measurable strengthening” of Polish security and translates into other aspects of Polish-American cooperation.

“What is extremely important, not only do we benefit from this cooperation – strengthened military cooperation as well as cooperation in energy – but we also bring security to our part of Europe,” President said.(PAP)

MIL OSI