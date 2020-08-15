UN Secretary-General: Allegations of torture must be thoroughly investigated

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99052 2020 2020-08-15T11:01:57+0300 2020-08-15T11:01:57+0300 2020-08-15T11:01:57+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/guterres-un.org.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo: un.org

The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Belarus.

He underlines the importance of enabling all Belarusians to exercise their civil and political rights. This includes expressing their views peacefully in accordance with the law. Authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations. Allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people under detention must be thoroughly investigated.

The Secretary-General calls on Belarusians to address post-election grievances through dialogue to preserve peace in the country.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

MIL OSI