Condolences on Nikolai Gubenko’s passing

The message reads, in part:

“Russian culture and all of us have suffered an enormous and irretrievable loss. Nikolai Gubenko dedicated his whole life to serving his chosen profession, people and the Fatherland. He was a person of an incredibly generous talent, a paragon of honesty, integrity, sincerity and loyalty to his principles, both in art and in public life.

The hearts of his colleagues, friends, disciples, as well as all of ours will forever cherish the memory of Nikolai Gubenko.”

National Artist of the RSFSR Nikolai Gubenko died in Moscow at the age of 78. He directed seven films, acted in many theatrical productions and played many roles in movies. He headed the Fellowship of Taganka Actors Theatre. In 1989–1991 he was Minister of Culture of the USSR.

