Commentary to Decree No. 309 of 15 August 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

15 August 2020

On 15 August Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 309 “On the powers of the Government of the Republic of Belarus.

In line with Part 3 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Belarus and in line with Part 11 of the same article and Clause 7 of Article 84 of the Constitution that provide for the resignation of the government after the presidential election, the head of state instructed the prime minister, the ministers and the heads of the state committees to exercise their duties till a new composition of the Council of Ministers will be formed by issuing respective legal acts by the President.

In line with the decree, the new composition of the Council of Ministers will include the heads of the State Control Committee, the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Statistics Committee, the board of the Belarusian National Union of Consumer Societies.

