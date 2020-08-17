Meeting with Acting Governor of Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

At the beginning of the meeting, the President noted that the Perm Territory is one of Russia’s major industrial centres: it ranks 16th in the country in terms of per capita industrial output. The region resolves many issues in Russia’s interests but still has a host of its own problems to address.

To start, Mr Makhonin Makhonin DmitryActing Governor of Perm Territory reported to the President that the coronavirus situation is stable. The region ranks 75th in the number of infected people per 100,000. All Rospotrebnadzor requirements are being observed.

As for the economy, the industrial production index has decreased by 2.5 percent. This is slightly better than the national average. At the same time, the Perm Territory boasts achievements: construction has risen by 11 percent, agriculture by about 3 percent and textiles by 50 percent. The region has formed an investment package of 80 projects worth a total of 1.5 trillion rubles. These projects have been confirmed, and their implementation could create 10,000 new jobs.

The region’s Acting Governor noted that in 2023 the region will finish the construction of a new plant to manufacture RD-191 rocket engines. It has launched the manufacture of PD-14 aircraft engines, and is carrying out a project on the assembly and test complex for the new PD-35 engine. The region is looking into the further development of the engine construction cluster. Thus, it may consider creating specialised engine-building centres for civilian and military aviation.

Mr Makhonin asked the President to instruct the Ministry of Industry and Rostec to consider the development of the proposed cluster. The region will take on the commitment of building all social infrastructure facilities – schools, kindergartens and housing.

To be continued.

