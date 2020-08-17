UK does not accept results of Belarusian presidential elections

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has stated the UK does not accept the results of the Belarusian Presidential elections.

Following the Presidential elections held in Belarus on 9 August and the acts of violence by the Belarusian authorities to suppress peaceful protests, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election. The UK does not accept the results. We urgently need an independent investigation through the OSCE into the flaws that rendered the election unfair, as well as the grisly repression that followed. The UK will work with our international partners to sanction those responsible, and hold the Belarusian authorities to account.

