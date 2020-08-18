Congratulations to the Russian Geographical Society

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Outstanding state and military figures, remarkable scientists and explorers, patrons and benefactors stood at the origins of the Russian Geographical Society, one of oldest geographical societies in the world. These were highly educated, proactive and committed, creative and enthusiastic people. They founded the glorious tradition of honest and selfless service to the Fatherland and made a unique contribution to developing the key spheres of the Russian Geographical Society’s activities. The Society took part in organising sea and land expeditions, prioritised education, initiated the establishment of nature reserves, and the creation of the country’s first geographical educational institutions and museums.

It is gratifying that members of the Russian Geographical Society cherish the memory of their predecessors, and honour their ideas, scientific and creative legacy. Building on this historical continuity, the large and united team of the Russian Geographical Society has undertaken numerous large-scale much-needed projects over the past years in research, awareness building and environment protection. They prepared captivating lectures, exhibitions, films and publications on Russia’s invaluable historical, cultural and spiritual heritage. Of course, I cannot fail to mention the large team of volunteers of all ages and walks of life who have proactively contributed to all the key undertakings.”

