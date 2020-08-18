Greetings to Union of Women of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“By bringing together gifted and energetic women with broad professional expertise and great creative potential, your organisation is performing an important mission. In close cooperation with the state, you are doing multifaceted, fruitful work aimed at improving the demographic policy in our country, at strengthening the institution of the family and family values, educating the younger generation, and implementing other equally significant social and infrastructure initiatives. I would certainly like to highlight your efforts to promote the creative personal self-realisation of women and to create the right conditions for their proactive involvement in Russia’s social, political, cultural and business life.”

The Union of Women of Russia unites women’s councils, unions, associations, committees and clubs operating in various regions of Russia, maintains ties with women’s NGOs in more than 100 countries and cooperates with specialised UN agencies.

MIL OSI