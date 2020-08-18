KGB arrests another member of Babaryka’s campaign team

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Siarhei Mikheyonak, a member of Viktar Babaryka’s campaign team

Siarhei Mikheyonak, a member of Viktar Babaryka’s campaign team, was arrested by the KGB on August 12, nn.by said. The 48-year-old activist collected signatures in support of the presidential nominee and was also registered as an election observer.

Mikheyonak was detained by people in balaclavas, the door was broken, and the detainee was severely beaten. Then the KGB searched the apartment. It is known that at first Siarhei was in the KGB pre-trial prison. He is now in the pre-trial prison in Valadarski Street in Minsk. Mikheyonak is facing charges under Article 293 of the Criminal Code (rioting).

Mikheyonak shares the cell with 26 other people. Siarhei himself is most likely naked, as he was wearing shorts when detained, and shorts are forbidden in the pre-trial facility.

