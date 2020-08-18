Meeting of the State Council working group on tourism, physical fitness and sport

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko Chernyshenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister , heads and specialists of federal and regional executive authorities, and representatives of the business community took part in the meeting. Dmitry Chernyshenko talked about the development of the national tourism project.

Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) Zarina Doguzova reported on developing the corresponding national project by Rostourism, as well as on the proposals being developed with respect to the Strategy of Tourism Development until 2035, approved by the Government in September 2019.

President of the National Union of Hospitality Industry Grant Babasyan proposed taking systemic measures to train and retrain personnel for the tourism industry at professional educational organisations. The measures would include developing modern educational standards for the latest teaching methods for the hospitality industry.

All the proposals prepared by the State Council working group will be analysed and reviewed jointly with the Government and reported on to the President by October 30, 2020.

