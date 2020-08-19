Greetings on opening of Biryusa 2020 Territory of Proactive Youth forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum is taking place despite the challenging epidemiological situation. Even held online, it will undoubtedly preserve its traditions, bringing together talented, proactive participants from across the country. By participating in educational and awareness-building events and socialising, you will get a chance to share your ideas and projects, exchange best practices and find new friends and like-minded people. Of course, the forum serves as an effective launch pad for new interesting initiatives in various spheres that matter for young people, creating conditions for their professional and creative fulfilment.

Let me emphasise that Russia needs educated, creative people who think big, pursue ambitious goals and deliver on their objectives.”

The forum Biryusa 2020 Territory of Proactive Youth is a youth project of the Siberian Federal District that will take place on August 19–23 for the 14th time.

