Meeting of Security Council with participation of regional leaders by video link

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

19 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting of the Security Council with the participation of regional leaders by a video link on 19 August.“First, I would like to say a few words about the situation in our country. Naturally, the government and governors have undertaken a lot of efforts to ensure the functioning of the economy, above all the agricultural sector. There is a lot of work in this sector. The harvesting campaign of grain crops is nearing completion. Some 10% remains to be harvested,” the head of state noted.“But there is still a lot of work ahead to reap a rich harvest and to ensure that the situation in agriculture and the economy in general should remain stable,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.At the meeitng the President said that certain categories of citizens are receiving threats and being pressurized in the current social and political situation in the country.“The social and political situation in the country remains tense despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of the country continues working. We see that. As I said yesterday, we cannot feel complacent. Those who want to lull us will not succeed,” he said. According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, threats against families of servicemen, police officers, special services, government officials, and journalists continue, which is a matter of major concern. “There are even attacks on members of the government. You have seen the behavior of individual protesters towards the healthcare minister,” the Belarusian leader said.“We are also concerned with threats and attacks on workers of factories and plants, heads of enterprises. Every day they have to go through a corridor of aggressive crowds that gather outside factories. It is like the Gestapo. I want to express my gratitude to workers and I ask them to stand tall. You, workers, are the bosses of these factories. We will deal with the protesters who meet you at the entrance,” said the head of state.

MIL OSI