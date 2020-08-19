Meeting with Accounts Chamber Head Alexei Kudrin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Kudrin, I know that you have several questions, and all of them are important.

In recent months, we have mainly focused on healthcare issues, infection control and the like. But people are obviously concerned about the matters you want to discuss; they are no less important, and we must not lose sight of them.

I know that, among other things, you would like to start with how government money is spent on measures that are part of municipal solid waste management reform. Let us begin with this.

As far as I know, you also wanted to talk about unfinished construction projects and the development of the Far East.

Go ahead, please.

Alexei Kudrin, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber: Thank you, Mr President.

The Accounts Chamber, like everyone else, has to operate under conditions of a pandemic. We certainly wanted to reduce the burden on ministries and departments that come from our inspections. For one month, we completely discontinued our audits; new audits were pushed back two months, so we only completed the old ones.

We agreed with the State Duma that we would complete our inspections on the Government report and last year’s federal budget a month later. Now all the reports are ready; 93 top federal fund managers have been audited, primarily federal ministries and government agencies.

I will say upfront that we have performed a total of 169 audits. Half of them are budget-related. We uncovered 20 violations that require a legal review by the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Committee; the documentation has been sent to them. The Accounts Chamber forwarded 131 notices on violations by ministries and agencies. The violations, misuse of funds, improper accounting, incorrect representation of sites and expenses in financial statements, and violations of public procurement procedures all add up to about 50 billion rubles.

All of that has been documented, submitted to the relevant authorities (ministries and agencies, as a rule, immediately correct and amend their documentation); in some cases, the violations entailed an administrative penalty and suspension from office.

To be continued.

MIL OSI