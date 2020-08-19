President of the Republic of Poland / News / Statement on Belarus by the Presidents of the Visegrad Group countries

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Statement on Belarus

by the Presidents

of the Visegrad Group countries



Expressing our deepest concern about the presidential election, the result of which has not been recognized by the Belarusian society, recognizing justified aspirations of the Belarusian People, we, Presidents of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, members both of the EU and NATO, and aiming at a peaceful and lawful resolution of the current crisis in Belarus,

1) call on the authorities of the Republic of Belarus to open the way for the political solution, and to abide by the fundamental human rights and freedoms while refraining from the use of violence against the peaceful demonstrators;

2) support the right of the people of Belarus to free, fair and democratic presidential elections;

3) welcome the convening of the European Council, due to meet on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, to take all the necessary measures, in the spirit of the statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in order to establish a dialogue between the representatives of Belarusian authorities and the society, as well as to consider solidarity measures with the People of Belarus;

4) call on any foreign actors to refrain from actions that would undermine Belarus‘ independence and sovereignty.

MIL OSI