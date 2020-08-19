Protester dies from live bullet wound

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Henadz Shutau

Henadz Shutau, 43, died today in a military hospital in Minsk after suffering a gunshot wound in the head during a protest in Brest on August 11, tut.by said.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry said live ammunition was used to disperse a “crowd of aggressive protesters carrying iron rods”. It also argues a warning shot was fired before shooting the protester in the head.

On August 9-11, about 100 demonstrators were taken to the Brest hospitals with injuries, mostly to their arms, legs, chest and abdomen. 23 people were hospitalized, some of them needed surgery.

Henadz Shutau is the third confirmed victim of the unprecedented police violence against peaceful protesters. Aliaksandr Taraikouski died on August 10 in Minsk and Aliaksandr Vikhor died on August 12 in Homieĺ.

Another protester was killed by a car on August 16 in Minsk.

