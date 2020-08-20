Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints new government

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

19 August 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko Prime Minister of Belarus. The candidacy has to be approved by the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament. The head of state signed the relevant decree on 19 August.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed another decree to appoint other members of the government:

Nikolai Snopkov – First Deputy Prime Minister,

Vladimir Kukharev – Deputy Prime Minister,

Yuri Nazarov – Deputy Prime Minister,

Igor Petrishenko – Deputy Prime Minister,

Aleksandr Subbotin – Deputy Prime Minister,

Vladimir Koltovich – Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Minister,

Ruslan Parkhamovich – Architecture and Construction Minister,

Yuri Karayev – Internal Affairs Minister,

Andrei Khmel – Housing and Utilities Minister,

Vladimir Karanik – Healthcare Minister,

Vladimir Makei – Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Igor Lutsky – Information Minister,

Yuri Bondar – Culture Minister,

Vitaly Drozhzha – Forestry Minister,

Viktor Khrenin – Defense Minister,

Igor Karpenko – Education Minister,

Sergei Nalivaiko – Tax and Duties Minister,

Vladimir Vashchenko – Emergencies Minister,

Andrei Khudyk – Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister,

Piotr Parkhomchik – Industry Minister,

Konstantin Shulgan – Communications and Informatization Minister,

Ivan Krupko – Agriculture and Food Minister,

Sergei Kovalchuk – Sports and Tourism Minister,

Aleksei Avramenko – Transport and Communications Minister,

Irina Kostevich – Labor and Social Protection Minister,

Yuri Seliverstov – Finance Minister,

Aleksandr Chervyakov – Economy Minister,

Viktor Karankevich – Energy Minister,

Oleg Slizhevsky – Justice Minister,

Valery Vakulchik – Chairman of the State Security Committee,

Dmitry Pantus – Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry,

Dmitry Matusevich – Chairman of the State Property Committee,

Aleksandr Shumilin – Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee,

Valentin Tataritsky – Chairman of the State Standardization Committee,

Anatoly Lappo – Chairman of the State Border Committee,

Yuri Senko – Chairman of the State Customs Committee.

MIL OSI