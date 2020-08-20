Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the UN Resident Coordinator

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

19 August 2020



On August 19, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus, Ioanna Kazana-Vishnevetsky.

During the meeting, V.Makei informed about the current situation after the presidential elections in Belarus.

The Minister stressed the importance of the evolutionary development of the country without external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

The parties also discussed directions and priorities for further cooperation between Belarus and the UN.

